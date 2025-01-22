Zubby Michael has shared a fun video showing how he was received upon his arrival in Sierra Leone

The Nollywood actor bragged about his recognition in not just the Nigerian movie industry but across Africa

The video showing how Sierra Leoneans welcomed Zubby Michael, with many struggling to take pictures with him has left Nigerians talking

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael is currently in Sierra Leone. He shared a video showing the moment he arrived in the country.

Zubby, who had in 2024 made headlines over his exchange with his colleague Timini over his claims of being the biggest actor in Africa, shared the video of him in Sierra Leone as proof of his status and recognition in the movie industry beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Fans welcome Zubby Michael in Sierra Leone. Credit: zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Recall that Zubby and Timini had engaged in a heated debate on who the biggest actor in Africa is in the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa.’

Zubby further claimed he was so big he could buy Timini, a comment which didn't sit well with the latter.

Timini would later admit to Zubby having the financial resources to buy him in a funny video.

Zubby Michael in Sierra Leone

The Nigerian actor was given a heroic welcome immediately after he landed in the country, as a clip showed people rushing to meet him.

Another clip showed Sierra Leoners trying to take pictures with Zubby while others tried to touch him out of excitement to have him in their country.

Zubby also disclosed he is in Sierra Leone for a movie project.

Sharing the video on his social media timeline, Zubby bragged about his status as he wrote in a caption:

"The biggest actor in Africa is in Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 to film."

Watch the video Zubby Michael shared as he arrives in Sierra Leone below:

Below is another video of Zubby Michael in Sierra Leone:

Reactions as Zubby Michael lands in Sierra Leone

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Zubby Michael's fans and followers, including Destiny Etiko, who reacted with love emojis. Read the reactions below:

aj_arthurjnr wrote:

"Timini how far you fit pull this kind crowd ??"

maryslimsugar said:

"Nollywood Biggest in Sierra Leone ezigbo onye film chukwu chebe gi"

sommybold commented:

"You’re who you say you are. that’s on period."

ebuka041 said:

"Omo e get where zubby dey conquer aside 🇳🇬 no worry."

iam_jenny.chi reacted:

"ZM world wide next na Hollywood While Timini dey claim he's the biggest actor in Africa. Eze ikarisiri."

_ujunwaonuoha worte:

"Omo their face no dey friendly ooo."

boy_wealth_ commented:

"Biggest nwoke @zubbymichael you deserve some accolade you no dey rest always shooting."

iamrepublic_ said:

"Hope timini dey see this , this one no be Lagos ooo."

_ite_home_made_food wrote:

"I hope timini is seeing this bcos tomorrow he will come out to say his more popular than zubby he was in Ghana nobody knows he was there."

Zubby Michael visits Zenco

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zubby Michael paid billionaire businessman Zenco a visit at his residence.

However, an unusual drink Zenco served Zubby left people talking.

Reacting to the video, a netizen said,

"Drink wey make Zubby rob hand for knee no be small thing ohh."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng