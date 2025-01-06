A fashion designer has opened up about how much it cost her to make some glamorous dresses for a bride on her wedding day

She displayed the different outfits with the prices attached to it, and some netizens noted that they were too expensive

Some social media users also shared their observations about the fashion designer and what she did after mentioning the cost of the bridal outfits

A fashion designer @styledbylayo has shared how much she charged a bride @kim_gabbie to make three classy dresses for her special day.

In a video, the stylist showed off the exquisite designs with the prices attached to them. The first attire was a traditional blue top and skirt which was worth N3.5m. She asked the bride to turn around as she flaunted its different angles with a smile.

The next look was a magnificent white wedding dress which she said she made for N4.2m only. She spoke about the attention she paid to details on the outfit and stated with a smile that other people's designers can never get it.

Designer displays bride's wedding dresses

According to the fashion designer, the bride's ravishing reception dress with gleaming embellishments cost N4.5m only. She laughed as she showed off the outfits and it made some netizens to doubt if the outfits were worth the prices she mentioned.

Some social media users faulted how she presented the cost of the dresses, the accent she used, and her mannerisms. They felt she was being unreal and advised her to be true to herself.

Reactions to cost of bride's wedding outfits

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the cost of a bride's wedding dresses below:

@liz_akwara:

"It's funny how she doesn't even believe herself with the laughs."

@elizzyorok:

"Just speak with your real voice and mannerisms, the whole that’s on period thing and laugh is cringe."

@unusual_mimii:

"Even she no believe herself. Wetin Veekee James go come charge for her own top-notch designs ...abeg leave me o."

@itunuoluwa_gbemisola:

"Why is she laughing like that? She dey lie?"

@stephronapparel:

"The outfits are gorgeous, I love all three. But what’s with the laugh? Na your laughter spoil the video."

@ayo_michaelson:

"Beautiful dresses but the prices and simplicity of the dresses do not match in my opinion."

@classikroyal_leathercollection:

"Make the marriage last first."

@thesilkyset:

"Going to Nigeria to make clothes and spending this much is actually crazy, you might as well have bought in the United States!"

Bride shows off cost of her outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a bride got mixed reactions from netizens after she displayed the six elegant outfits she wore for her wedding.

The dresses were in various designs and colours, and she also blended them with the right accessories.

She revealed the costs of the outfits, and some people felt they were exorbitant or she could be lying about them.

