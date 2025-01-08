Actress Ivie Okujaye has shared how she visited a government institution and she was tackled by some women working at the office

She flaunted the attire she wore and noted how long it was, however, the women were not convinced that it was appropriate

In the video she shared on Instagram, the actress asked her fans about their opinions on her outfit and she got mixed reactions

Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye has opened up on how confused she felt after she was criticised for her outfit to a government institution. Speaking about her look, she thought that her attire was decent enough but the women felt otherwise.

The role interpreter said that on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, she went to the office and some female staff told her that her dress was inappropriate. They asked her if she could wear the attire to visit the president of Nigeria, and she responded that she would wear a crop top, jeans, and sneakers.

According to Ivie Okujaye, the tiny hand dress she wore covered every sensitive part of her body and it was up to her ankles. The women tackled her for joking with them, and after their conversation, they asked her to give them something.

At this point, the movie star laughed and wondered the reason they were disturbing her about her attire if they knew they would still ask her to settle them with a tip. In the video shared on her Instagram page, Ivie asked her fans to help her to judge if her outfit was appropriate to a government institution and she got many comments.

Watch Ivie Okujaye's video below:

Reactions to Ivie Okujaye's outfit

Check out some of the reactions to Ivie Okujaye's outfit to a government institution below:

@iam_amychukwu:

"It's not indecent but offices would prefer a more corporate look."

@ossaioviesuccess:

"It's an inappropriate dressing to government offices."

@chisommaga_kay:

"You look very much ok, but most government offices don't agree with spaghetti or tank top hand."

@ud4really:

"But that's why we have clothes for church, club, party, cocktail party so dey say dress for the occasion it's just inappropriate but that woman's manners should have been toned down."

@officialsandiz402:

"You don't wear sleeveless to an official place. If na interview you no go wear am."

@purrpledesk:

"I think they'll deliberately want to make you feel bad, so you see the need to tip them off."

@whyneluciano:

"Na tip she just want. Na tactics she use to want to tension you. So, when she says anything for them? You go sharply drop something."

@itzhassani:

"It’s inappropriate, even a guy wearing an earring is seen inappropriate in some agencies."

Ivie Okujaye speaks about her style

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ivie has made her name for herself as a superb character interpreter.

The movie star shot into the limelight after featuring in the Amstel Malta Box Office in 2009.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Okujaye talks about her sense of style and an interesting fact about a character she played.

