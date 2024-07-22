Some bridesmaids turned up in glamorous outfits as they turned up for the bride's memorable day

Their asoebi outfits were classy and they combined them with beautiful accessories that showed they were ready for the party

The bridesmaids displayed their gorgeous dresses and shared what it cost them to make it with their fashion designer

Looking good does not always come cheap and some bridesmaids decided to put in the money as they slayed for their friend's wedding.

Bridesmaids shares the cost of their outfits

They made different beautiful designs for the outfits and showed off what it cost them to slay for the exquisite event.

In the video shared by @asoebi_styles on Instagram, one of the bridesmaids, Blinks, spent N85k to rock her yellow and brown attire.

Another lady, Ruth, spent N60k, Mide paid her tailor 30k, and Titi 50k to make her beautiful style. Ajoke spent the highest amount to make her attire which she combined with a black fabric. According to her, she paid her fashion designer N120k.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the bridesmaids outfit

Several netizens have reacted to the cost of the outfits. See some of the comments below:

@strands_by_oj:

"The 30k and 50k stylist understood the assignment ,simple but yet beautiful."

@joyce.esiobu:

"Na that 30k own I want. Who see am abeg."

@haha_will_shine_too:

"120k and still looks tacky."

@giftedclothingss:

"Mide and titi need to give us their plug asap o."

@fybcraft:

"Adejoke is not tacky! Let’s not lie, her outfit is beautiful."

@toluhillzfabric

"Titi your outfit is too beautiful to be this affordable."

@kaes_talkcast:

"That 120k are you the bride? Let me know now before I get angry."

@ab_phylix:

"Cheap outfits are classy too don’t do too much it’s not your wedding."

@_lulukalfan:

"120k very ugly. Ruth looks lovely

@mudia4luv:

"85k and 120k wasn’t what I expected hmmm."

@harmonize01:

"120k? Please arrest the designer of the dress."

@olaniby:

"Blinks and Adejoke you need a refund, they are tacky!"

Source: Legit.ng