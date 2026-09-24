Mojolaoluwa Dada shared her graduation photos on X, celebrating the completion of her LL.B degree

She posted her final result on social media and expressed her happiness over the classification of degree she bagged

Dada credited both her faith and her own hard work in an emotional post that drew wide attention online

Mojolaoluwa Adefoluke Dada, a Nigerian law graduate, has sent social media into a celebratory mood after sharing her graduation photos on X.

She also announced that she earned her Bachelor of Laws degree with a Second Class Upper classification and a GPA of 4.34.

Law graduate Mojolaoluwa Adefoluke Dada shares graduation photos. Photo credit: Mojolaoluwa Adefoluke/ X.

Source: Twitter

Writing on the platform, Dada framed her achievement as a combination of divine favour and personal effort, capturing the kind of sentiment that resonates deeply with many young Nigerians who understand the weight of seeing a long academic journey through to its end.

Mojolaoluwa Dada Celebrates Her LL.B Achievement

In her post, Dada wrote:

"The one where MojolaOluwa bags her LL.B with so much grace! God did, and I did that too! To becoming much more, just as God will have me become, as MOJOLAOLUWA, the one who enjoys God's wealth."

She signed off the post with her full name and credentials:

"Mojolaoluwa Adefoluke DADA, LL.B (Second Class Upper, 4.34)," adding the Latin phrase "Ad astra," meaning "to the stars," as a declaration of her ambitions going forward.

A Name With Meaning Behind the Milestone

What added an extra layer of warmth to the post was Dada's reflection on the meaning of her own name.

The name Mojolaoluwa, of Yoruba origin, translates to "I enjoy God's wealth," and she wove that meaning directly into her celebration, presenting her degree not just as an academic result but as a fulfilment tied to her identity and faith.

The post quickly attracted attention online, with many users responding to both the achievement and the heartfelt way she chose to announce it.

A Second Class Upper with a 4.34 GPA is a strong result in Nigerian law faculties, and Dada's joyful, grounded tone in sharing the news struck a chord with followers who were moved by her blend of gratitude and confidence.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng