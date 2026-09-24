ECOWAS opened recruitment for qualified nationals from its 12 member states across multiple specialised agencies and institutions

Vacancies span 12 sectors including health, finance, energy, legal affairs, and money laundering and terrorism financing

Age limits and mandatory application documents apply, and ECOWAS warned it does not charge any fee for recruitment

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has opened recruitment for nationals from its 12 member states, inviting applications across a wide range of professional and administrative fields within its specialised agencies and institutions.

The call covers positions in agencies such as the Community Court of Justice, the ECOWAS Parliament, the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), and the Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering (GIABA).

ECOWAS recruitment is open for qualified nationals from 12 member states, with vacancies across health, finance, energy, and legal affairs. Photo credit: ECOWAS

Source: Getty Images

The organisation was founded on May 28, 1975, and is headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, with English, French, and Portuguese as its official working languages.

Sectors open for application

Vacancies are available across 12 broad areas, including:

general administration, conferences, and finance;

human resources management;

macroeconomic policies and economic research;

infrastructure, trade, customs, and free movement;

agriculture, environment, and natural resources;

health and animal health;

political affairs, peace, security, social affairs, and gender;

education, science, culture, youth, and sport development;

telecommunications and information technology;

money laundering and terrorism financing; international relations, diplomacy, and legal affairs;

monitoring, evaluation, and strategic planning;

mining, energy, and renewable energy;

and internal audit.

The 12 member states whose nationals are eligible to apply are Benin, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

See the full list on Ecowas here and apply.

How to apply and age requirements

Interested candidates are required to visit the ECOWAS official website at www.ecowas.int, where positions are published on a rolling basis. Each application must include three mandatory documents: the completed ECOWAS job application form, a curriculum vitae, and a cover letter.

Applications missing any of these documents will not be considered. All materials must be sent by email to the address listed against each specific vacancy before its deadline.

Age limits vary by job category. Candidates applying for general services or support positions (G1 to G7) must be under 35 years old, while those applying for professional category roles (P1 to P7) must be under 45. Director-level positions (D1 to D2) are open to candidates below the age of 50.

ECOWAS said it encourages women to apply and confirmed that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The organisation issued a clear warning to job seekers: "ECOWAS does not charge a fee for recruitment and will not request for your account details."

ECOWAS is accepting applications for professional and administrative positions through its specialised agencies and institutions. Photo credit: ECOWAS

Source: Getty Images

ECOWAS to launch single currency

Legit.ng earlier reported that ECOWAS has renewed its pledge to launch the ECO, its long-anticipated single regional currency, by 2027, framing the move as central to deepening economic integration across West Africa.

The commitment came out of the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held on Sunday in Lungi, Sierra Leone, chaired by Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio. A final communiqué was issued on Tuesday, July 21, after the conclusion of the summit.

Source: Legit.ng