It is fair to say May Yul-Edochie is one of the most loved Nollywood wags who has gone on to be a celebrity herself despite not being an entertainer

Yul Edochie's first wife earlier today, Sunday, February 19, 2023, shared some photos of her Sunday outfit on her social media pages, and it has gone viral

Fans have reacted to the viral Sunday photos of May by admiring them, while many others noted that she oozes class and style effortlessly

The first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, May, has sparked reactions online with some new photos she just shared on her social media pages

May Yul-Edochie, who has been separated from her husband for some months now, oozed all sense of class, sophistication and style in the trending Sunday photos.

Photos of May Yul-Edochie rocking stunning Kaftan trends online. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The brand influencer rocked a stunning multi-coloured Kaftan as she attends Sunday church service.

This is coming weeks after returning to the country and signing an ambassadorial deal with a fashion brand.

Most of the reactions trailed the Sunday vibe photos have been an appreciation of the mother of four's beauty and astute fashion sense.

See photos of May Yul-Edochie rocking the stunning Sunday Kaftan:

See how netizens reacted to the post of May Yul-Edochie's pictures as she oozes rich aunty vibe

@el_mellish:

"Ahhahhh.. Giving the classy decent vibes.. Hot like raw pepper from my country cameroon. God dey create abegggg."

@muniretawortwe:

"The world most glamorous Queen."

@venushadassah:

"10/10 minus nothing."

@ndemnsinne:

"This is exquisite, Queen of hearts."

@anitangoziukagbor:

"From the way things are going on with you, it is obvious that you May Yul-Edochie has always been a good wife to her husband. Why? God has been favouring you ever since the incidence."

@lincedochie:

"Lovely. A beautiful woman turns clothes into Art."

@amarachi_collectons:

"I love your decent and gorgeous dress. Truly, your skin is skinning."

@princesssuzzy8:

"Classy is your name my lady God's favourite."

@queentessy6351:

"You are the real okwuluokalisia,Omo you beauty is restricting their air flow…May excel .OUR QUEEN AND MORE…"

@loyceana:

"Now now you’re GLOWING my God. Now should I look on the dress or your skin. Chaiii ….when God shower you with his many blessings the rest is history, continues to shine dear."

