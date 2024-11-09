Judy Austin, the second wife of Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, took a moment to shower prayers on her husband

Recall that the upcoming preacher and his senior colleague Kanayo O Kanayo were engaged in an online altercation

The actress praised her man and listed his exceptional qualities in him while taking a swipe at his enemies

Judy Austin, the second wife of Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, has shown her support towards her husband following his recent fight with senior colleague Kanayo O Kanayo.

The actress shared a video of herself heaping praises on the filmmaker as she prayed for his protection.

Judy Austin joined Yul Edochie to fight his enemies. Credit: @judyaustin1, @kanayokanayo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Kanayo, who previously followed Yul on Instagram, put an end to their connection by unfollowing him.

Kanayo's actions follow Yul's sudden outburst, in which he publicly humiliated the veteran actor.

The drama began with a podcast episode in which Kanayo interviewed Yul's brother, Linc Edochie, about Yul's problematic marriage to Judy Austin.

Linc's comment in the podcast triggered Yul, who lashed out at his brother as well as Kanayo.

Judy, in her recent post, claimed that her husband was a great man whom many were envious of.

She further noted that all the evil plans targeted at the actor will not prevail but backfire on his enemies.

Watch her talk below:

Netizens react to Judy Austin’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

temss_hairline_:

"Truth be told, we may all not like what happened but i give it to both of them for standing really strong together in the face of attacks, trolling and very difficult moments."

blessed6935:

"Person husband dey sweet you pass Chike and obasi you first and second husband."

officialbblessingceo:

"So u decided to serve them tears are breakfast... ijele."

suaveskin.co:

"If na say na God u Dey hype like this every day, God for give you your own husband; you for no need scatter person marriage."

blessed6935:

"May made him a real Odogwu without noise but you 3yrs nothing changed."

Judy Austin appreciates fans

In other news, Judy Austin thanked her fans for the show of love toward her and her content on social media.

Judy shared lovely pictures and expressed her feelings, stating that she felt truly blessed.

Her appreciation generated mixed reactions from the comment section, as many shared their opinions about her writing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng