Shade Okoya is one businesswoman who has a captivating fashion taste that has endeared netizens to her over the years

She is a socialite who cannot be caught at parties looking un-fresh and she ensures that she adds an extra touch to her attire to make it stand out

Legit.ng recognises Shade Okoya's exquisite fashion taste and checks out some of the times her outfits were a topic of discussion

The managing director of Eleganza Group, Shade Okoya, is a fashionista with high taste. Aside from turning up for her business, she still creates time to socialise.

Shade Okoya gives fashion goals in her glamorous outfits. Image credit: @shadeokoya

She is the wife of business mogul Rasaq Okoya. Over the years, she has been able to build her brand into one that can be admired by fashion icons and the creme de la creme in society.

The mother of four has been consistent with her fashion game and it is unsurprising that whenever she steps out for events, she always makes a statement.

Legit.ng checks some of the times Shade Okoya left netizens in awe with her outstanding apparels.

1. Shade's outfit for birthday Thanksgiving

The fashion icon radiated in her colourful outfit which she matched with a scarf of the same fabric. She looked stunning in the attire and she blended it with eye-watering accessories and makeup.

According to Okoya, she wore the attire for the 65th birthday Thanksgiving of the former deputy governor of Lagos, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire. Her fans hailed her and noted that she is always put together and no one comes close to her.

2. Shade glows in green dress

She looked glamorous as she rocked a flowy green dress which looked breathtaking on her. The fashionista noted that she wore the apparel for a family event.

Her luxurious long hair complemented her attire which she swayed in different angles. As Shade showed off the different angles of her dress, her bare back was exposed in the video and it gave her a chic vibe.

3. Shade celebrates with Obafemi Hamzat

The 47-year-old joined the family and friends of the deputy governor of Lagos state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as he celebrated his 60th birthday on September 19, 2024.

Shade gave a show-stopping vibe in her traditional outfit and 'gele'. As usual, she wore jewelleries that were in place and made added to her beautiful look.

4. Shade turns heads in orange attire

The elegant woman displayed her love for sharp colours as she wore an orange and white apparel for an event hosted by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

In a video, she placed one hand on her 'gele' as she stared sideways at intervals. Her fans described her as the queen of baddies and they made other comments about her look.

5. Shade wears stylish traditional outfit

The style icon looked glamorous in her traditional black outfit which had yellowish-green designs on it. She tied a green 'gele' which gave her an elegant vibe.

She revealed that she slayed in the attire for a wedding and expressed how happy she was to be back to her luxurious home.

6. Shade Okoya radiates for Azuka's daughter's wedding

Shade was in her usual best as she turned up for the wedding of a journalist Azuka Ogujiuba's daughter's wedding.

From her outfit to her jewelleries and makeup, Shade proved that she did not come to play. She looked gorgeous in her asoebi outfit.

Shade Okoya's daughter replicates her looks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shade is known for her gorgeous looks and ability to turn up at parties looking dazzling.

Her expensive outfits often take the shine at events, and her daughter Oyinlola has decided to walk in her mother's footsteps.

Oyin rocked the same attires her mother had worn to 'owambes', combining them with luxurious pieces of jewellery that captivated netizens.

