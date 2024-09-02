Socialite Shade Okoya is known for her gorgeous looks and ability to turn up at parties looking dazzling

Her expensive outfits often take the shine at events and her daughter Oyinlola has decided to walk in her mother's footsteps

Oyin rocked the same attires her mother had worn to 'owambes' and she combined them with luxurious jewelleries that captivated netizens

Socialite and the managing director of Eleganza Group, Shade Okoya, has a high taste in fashion, and her daughter, Oyinlola, has also joined her.

Shade Okoya's daughter, Oyinlola, imitates her mother's stylish outfits. Image credit: @oyinlola.okoya



In a video shared online, Oyin showed off some of the outfits her beautiful mother has worn and how she blended them with exquisite accessories.

She loved her mother's looks and decided to recreate four of them. The outfits she copied included a blue flowery design, two different shades of green dresses, and a silver outfit.

The attire was a combination of a blouse, wrapper, and 'gele'. Oyin did not disappoint with her jewelleries as they exuded opulence and style.

The young daughter asked her fans who rocked the looks better and they made their choices. Her mother also praised her for copying her styles excellently.

Watch Oyin and Shade Okoya's outfits in the video below:

Reactions to Oyinlola Okoya's outfits

Several netizens have reacted to Oyinlola Okoya's outfits. See some of the comments below:

@shade.okoya:

"@oyinlola.okoya you win this round, I didn't know I signed up for a competition. Game On!"

@tgurl4life:

"Same person different skin tone."

@opetodolapo:

"Oyinlola is mummy's replica....but dad's skin. I'm glad Oyin is gradually contesting it with mummy. It's evident mum is having a successor....Oyin keep on learning my darling."

@premiumcocktailng:

"People are not typing the truth. Mummy own is legendary o. Very demure and cutesy but yours isn't bad."

@bouquiset:

"She did it well but mum is a legendary fashionista."

@zainab_oladejo:

"You did it better but mum is an iconic fashionista."

