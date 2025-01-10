Actress Funke Akindele showed that aside from working on creating movies, she can also relax and rock trendy outfits

She slayed in a transparent black outfit whose lower parts were made with net and it exposed her legs

She also posted pictures of herself and some actors in her Everybody Loves Jenifa movie in a swimming pool, which attracted many comments

Nollywood blockbuster queen Funke Akindele showed off her beautiful legs in a net outfit which caused her fans and colleagues to share their thoughts.

In the pictures she recently posted on her Instagram page, her outfit had tiny hands and exposed the top parts of her chest. Some people hailed her sultry look and noted that she appeared fabulous in her attire, which she combined with a hat and sunglasses.

Funke Akindele shows her legs in her outfit. Image credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

According to Funke Akindele, she is currently in Ghana to promote her latest cinema film Everybody Loves Jenifa. Some of the celebs she took with her were Omotunde Adebowale David, aka Lolo 1 or Adaku of Jenifa's Diary, Juliana Olayode, Tobi Makinde, Michael Uba, aka Ogbolor, and Akinyoola Ayoola, aka Kamo.

Funke Akindele slays in Ghana

The actress glowed in her outfit and changed it to a swimming wear. She had some fun time in the pool with her younger colleagues and took pictures with them. Her colleagues and fans hailed her sultry look and described her as a billionaire.

Everybody Loves Jenifa is currently the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time with N1.46 billion and counting. Funke called on her fans in Ghana to troop to the cinemas in the country to watch her movie. Her presence in the country is also expected to boost her movie sales as she and her team has planned to do meet-and-greet on Saturday, January 10, 2025.

See Funke Akindele and her colleagues' photos in the slides below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele wears sultry outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Funke Akindele wears a sultry outfit in Ghana below:

@wumitoriola:

"Billionaire wey hot."

@akeemadeyemiofficial:

"This is electrifying. Hot billionaire."

@hyrishtheebigdeal:

"Vacation leleyii oo, o jina si meet and greet."

@olayodejuliana:

"Okay QUEEN!!!! The body is bodying! Love every slide."

@thedamilolaoni:

"Lafunky Jor Jor Jor. Hot BILLIONAIRE!"

@wanni_twinny:

"Mama!!! You look so good!"

@harmonihie:

"Lafunky eleyi ju 5 billion o yebo."

@mz_wealth03:

"Highest grossing Nollywood producer of all time. You ate."

@tiernyolalere:

"Hot queen queen, their queen, my queen, all of us queens."

@damidorcas_1:

"LA FUNKY JOH JOH JOH. We don’t get to this often. You cooked and it’s welldone. O JINA PA."

Funke Akindele unravels brain behind her outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke has been trending for her latest movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and her look became a topic of discussion.

In a video, the movie actress shared how she felt about the premiere of her movie and opened up about her outfit and accessories.

She revealed the name of her stylist and other people who made her look glamorous for the much-talked-about event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng