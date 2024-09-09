Billionaire Razaq Okoya's wife and businesswoman Shade has shown off her magnificent walk-in closet

Shade took fans and netizens on a tour of her trendy wardrobe in a video posted online by her son, Wahab

The wardrobe had exquisite designer items, including vintage pieces that were no longer manufactured, which had many drooling

Shade Okoya took netizens on a quick tour of the contents of her walk-in closet.

The closet features a wide range of designer shoes, handbags, perfumes, and other opulent products, which amazes many viewers.

Shade Okoya took fans on a tour in her wardrobe. Credit: @wahabokoya

The billionaire's wife's last son, Wahab, made a video of his mother's luxurious dressing room.

Shade Okoya's closet reflects her peculiar style and fashion sense, and the video has sparked widespread curiosity and admiration online.

Watch the clip below:

Shade Okoya trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mijiegold:

"I love how your mom supports you. Na only you fit show us her closet."

iam_alesh:

"This is what I call luxury."

rahmies_hut:

"Luxury i rebuke every spirit of poverty in my household."

naemscollection:

"Ya Allah I refuse every spirit of backwardness! Povert in my life grant me ease ! Good life ! Good health and long life. Bless me with your rahman and all that is best for me . In sha Allah."

onireke_abdullateef:

"Yassss! Let’s have the real moguls show off their wealth!"

_brown_cookiess:

"Thunder fire poverty in my life and my generations to come."

preciouscoutures:

"I’ll sha not be broke in this life."

morounranti123:

"There’s money and there’s Okoya’s money."

ibeautyhairs_and_wigtools_:

"They’re levels to this riches. May I never work and have nothing to show for it in life."

realduchessryam:

"I think she's a tomford fan though."

jhairssence:

"Oh wellllll….There are levels to this wealth !!! I will never be poor in this life o cos what it’s screaming luxuryyyy."

Shade Okoya celebrates her daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shade had taken to social media to celebrate her lookalike daughter.

Shade’s first child, Olamide Raheeda, clocked a year older on January 12.

The proud mother made sure to celebrate the birthday girl with sweet words.

