American rapper Cardi B has taken her fans a peek into her wardrobe as she shared various Hermes Birkin bags in her collection.

Cardi B, real name, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, noted that she loved the plain ones and desired to keep them but was running out of space.

The mother of three has over 100 designer bags in her collection and there are no limits to the colours she possesses.

From yellow to blue, black, green, white, orange, brown, and purple, among other colours, Cardi B ensured she did not lack size and colours whenever she wishes to step out with the luxurious fashion item.

According to her fans, she was the one that made Hermes Bikin bags popular and they shared other thoughts on it.

@seanizzy:

"Na this girl make this bag popular."

@mo___bewaji:

"Cardi with your big space, you are running out of space, me wey dey stay self con wetin make I talk."

@slimlinda_reignz:

"If it was this young girl Regina that made such post, all of you old women will start criticizing her, now see your understanding comments. ndi agadi ekwe nka."

@omoshalewa001:

"All this no go matter for heaven."

@hrh_la_posh:

"I get the black Hermès wey small wey Dey for up.me self no small."

@rah_ma_ht:

"I get that navy blue, me self no small."

@ellelorita:

"Your money, your problem. Just this time, a carpenter can solve it."

