Former housemate Tega Dominic has stated what happened to her after he tried to fall in love again

In a post on her TikTok, she shared a video of herself when she fell in love and the consequence of her action

Her post generated series of reactions from her fans and some of them shared their experience in the comment section

Reality show star, Tega Dominic, has shared a pathetic thing that happened to her after she fell in love again.

The lady, who became a houseowner last year, shared a video collage of her new experience. According to her, she decided to give love another chance.

In one of the clips, she was in the hospital receiving drip after she was heartbroken. She cried her eyes out and had to use a cold compressor on her swollen face.

Tega shares her happy moment

In the recording, the mother of one shared her happy moment as her man gave her flowers and gave her a kiss on her hand.

He playfully touched her cheeks while she laughed. The next video showed her on her bed crying, she noted that she used the period of her heart break to learn mathematics.

Recall that Tega had opened up about her plan to get married again. She had shared what she would do if it does not happen.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to Tega's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@onuoharose14:

"In Lagos? Like love in lagos??Sorry for the laugh. Get well soon."

@mc_darkorcomedian:

"Content creator."

@kaybugar:

"This kind love choke o."

@its_tegadominic:

"Na wa! Una dey whine love?"

@mhiz_precybizstores:

"Love na your mate, you dey whine, sorry ooooo."

@mojigreat:

"Show us the man now."

@carphy_flinks:

"When he dey give you flowers, I no help you smell am,so cry alone."

@marimarsclothing_and_asooke:

"No man can make me cry sha em i ika."

@klimzy00:

"You collect flower or not. So why u dey cry."

@imagunary_:

"This is why I'm still single and minding my business..I almost died in my last break uo,never again.. single and peaceful ."

Tega speaks about her marriage

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija’s star was forced to answer a question about her marriage that appeared to go wrong after her participation in the reality show.

In a question and answer session with fans, Tega revealed that her union had actually packed up in 2020 before she went into Biggie’s house.

Tega equally added that all people think they know of her union is all a move that went wrong eventually.

Source: Legit.ng