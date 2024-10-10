Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has given an idea of what her fans should expect from her upcoming song

She revealed the title of the song and sang some parts of it on TikTok Live, which had her fans hailing her

The music star looked adorable in her short skirt and top which exposed her navel, and she shared the date the song would be released

Afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage, has shared a snippet of her upcoming song Forgiveness which she previewed on TikTok Live.

Tiwa Savage previews her upcoming song for her fans. Image credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The beautiful mother of one wore a simple short top and skirt and sang some parts of her song.

She complemented her outfit with blonde hair and moved her body to the rhythm of her reggae-themed music, which played in the background.

In the song, she shared how she was tired of a particular situation and all she wanted was to be forgiven.

The 44-year-old stated that her song would be released on October 18, 2024, and she wanted her fans to have a feel of what to expect on that day.

During her TikTok Live video, several fans of Tiwa Savage were excited about her song and they commented on it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tiwa Savage's video below:

@iamphenomphilip:

"Wow that's beautiful and the song must be a hit. Go girl and I love you Tiwa babe."

@PrinceAbbbey:

"Mama for the boys."

@rhaymoni:

"She's trying to reconcile with someone?"

@genesis_yashim:

"Cant wait, Tiwa way."

@savageeloveee:

"She isn't leaving this RnB anytime soon."

@ObotEtuk2:

"Burna Boy should get prepared for the remix."

Tiwa Savage rocks two trendy outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that there is no gainsaying that Tiwa Savage is a fashionista and loves to explore different trendy styles to the admiration of her fans.

She took her desire to be stylish to another level as she combined different outfits for her latest photoshoot session.

The mother of one knows how to blend colours and she did not disappoint this time as her colleagues and fans hailed her.

Source: Legit.ng