Fashion designer Swanky Jerry took over the streets of Paris showing off what he is known for

He rocked a show-stopping lacey boubou outfit and gave it a glamorous look with his iconic beaded crown

The celebrity stylist was not alone in the fashion display, reality star Chanel Ayan turned up in the streets with him

Nigerian fashion designer, Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, describes himself as the king of style and proved it as he stormed the streets of Paris for the Paris Fashion Week.

Swanky Jerry looks stunning in his black outfits. Image credit: @swankyjerry

Source: Instagram

The celebrity stylist posted a video of himself and reality star Chanel Ayan slaying in classy designs.

Swanky Jerry wore a lacey black boubou outfit while Chanel rocked a gold ball gown. The former showed his supremacy in fashion with a silver beaded crown, which he held to prevent it from touching the ground.

The fashion designer rocked dark sunglasses to complement his attire while Chanel slayed in luxurious black hair.

33-year-old Swanky is known for his daunting fashion sense and he emphasized the need to be iconic at the Paris Fashion Week. His fans shared how proud they felt about his feat and they hailed him.

See Swanky Jerry and Chanel Ayan's outfits in the slides below:

Reactions to Swanky Jerry's outfit

Check out some of the reactions to Swanky Jerry's outfit below:

@therealbrianacamille:

"When the stylist is also the muse."

@mrsesstiq:

"You two are the most Iconic."

@smithtylerm:

"Swanky you have shifted the grounds when you stepped your feet in Paris."

@phylliszimmerman48:

"That’s my best friend in my head. Love you Swanky Jerry gives me chills."

@mumeliel:

"Swanky what did we do to you? Why burning the internet."

@emmanyra:

"I cannot breathe, it’s so stunning."

@cleva_thoughts:

"Y’all killed that."

Swanky Jerry takes meals in Lagos, Dubai

Legit.ng earlier reported that Swanky Jerry was living his best life and does not give room for any form of distraction.

He touched down in Lagos, where he met with his family and had dinner before jetting out.

The celebrity stylist shared a video of the moment he arrived in Dubai, showing a sumptuous meal he had.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng