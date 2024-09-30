Actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin are in the news again after they decided to express love for each other online

The couple held a runway show in a bedroom and flaunted their cat-walking skills excitedly in a video

Both of them laughed while they were at it and they shared a kiss when they were done, which elicited mixed reactions

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and his wife Judy Austin have continued to flaunt themselves on social media. This time, the actress shared a video of them showing off how well they could walk on a runway.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin show off their fashion sides on a 'runway'. Image credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The couple displayed this act in a bedroom as they took turns each before the camera. Yul wore a shirt and knicker while Judy rocked a dress made with a white lace top and a multi-coloured fabric.

While Judy cat-walked, she swayed her body, hair, and laughed at intervals. The actor hailed his wife as he took his turn to move his body stylishly.

When they were done with their fashion display, they kissed each other. Judy also wished her fans a wonderful week ahead. However, her fans were not cool with the video and they shared their takes on it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Judy Austin's video

See what some fans have said about Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's video below:

@chi_dhymma:

"Haters will cry blood this week."

@motunsola_too:

"It’s the fact that you think you can pepper the original owner forever for me. Your babalawo must have deceived you big time. Ask Stella Damascus sha. She’ll tell you about karma."

cjsharon961:

"Una no get house?"

@oo_yomo:

"Judy enter house....you are too dull to see that Yul doesn't love you rather he is only using you to get at Queen May. You be real olodo Judy."

@mboneyoh:

"Best celebrity couple ever in the continent."

Judy Austin speaks about love

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul's second wife, Judy Austin, had shared her take on love and how important it was.

The movie star, who is surrounded by different controversies, said love is very powerful, and nothing comes close to it.

Her post triggered different social media users who noted the error in her spelling and said she needed to go back to school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng