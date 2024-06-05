Fashion designer Swanky Jerry is living his best life and does not give room for any form of distraction

He recently touched down in Lagos where he met with his family and had dinner before jetting out immediately

The celebrity stylist had a destination travel to another city where he shared some sights and sounds from the place and also had his meal

Fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, is not new to showing off opulence and a classy lifestyle on the gram, and did it again.

Swanky Jerry looks exquisite in his outfits. Image credit: @swankyjerry

He describes himself as young and famous and was in Lagos to visit his family where he spent some moments and had dinner.

After displaying some scenes from his flight, the stylist touched down in Dubai within some hours where he had brunch in a luxurious first class bus.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, he showed places and buildings in the beautiful city while sipping his wine.

It was a lovely sight to behold as Swanky Jerry showed how seamless his life is and had his fans praising his life of luxury.

Watch the video in the link.

Fans praise Swanky Jerry's lifestyle

Several fans of the fashion designer have reacted to his video. See some of the comments below:

@rukkysanda:

"Yay! Finally."

@ashannafrancois:

"The king is on the go. Team Swanky."

@merries437:

"Swanky take me with you na."

@thedivadee:

"Welcome to Dubai, see you soon."

@leo_heart_consciousvibes:

"Yes, you are in your element each time. This is fire. Gosh, I love this for you."

@smithtylerm:

"May your feet touch every continent this year. Have a wonderful time in Dubai."

@realauntydammy:

"No swanky, no styling. A king and more."

@theunidenticalduo:

"Ordered steps."

@official_salvator99:

"Pressure is much."

@tobithestarrr:

"See levels. Odogwu Swanky for a reason."

Source: Legit.ng