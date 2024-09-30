A fashion designer has shown her ability to recreate the works of her colleagues as her client made the order

The client had requested the dress that fashion designer Veekee James made for South African presenter Bonang Matheba

What the client got was similar but the colours were different, however, social media users could tell the difference between Bonang's dress and what the other client got

A lady desired to rock the dress South African presenter, Bonang Matheba, wore for the Miss South Africa beauty pageant recently, and she got her fashion designer to make it.

A fashion designer copies the outfit recreated by Veekee James for Bonang Matheba. Image credit: @bonang_m, @veekee_james

Celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, made Bonang's stylish mermaid outfit. The lady got a gold, orange, and blue outfit for her recreated style and she paid N100k for it.

Just like Bonang's dress, the lower parts of the lady's dress were made in a pleated design. While Bonang's outfit was off-shoulder, the lady's outfit was also made in the off-shoulder pattern but the former had an elongated design on her chest area.

The recreated style had a piece of fabric tied on the lady's hands which were absent in Bonang's outfit. Several netizens rated both outfits and noted that the lady's fashion designer made a good attempt. Regardless, they spotted the differences.

Watch both outfits in the slides below:

Reactions to Bonang's recreated outfit

Check out some of the reactions to Bonang's dress and the recreated version below:

@teeto__olayeni:

"The gown be like say she dey inside problem."

@iamgidiboss:

"At least effort was made. Let’s celebrate her. Kudos."

@khamcy_rn:

"She tried o with more effort she’d get there."

@miss__socrates:

"Mermaid vs mami water."

@abujapantryshop:

"Too much difference."

@ariyike.ade_:

"She tried but the diff. Is clear."

@aduke_luxury_store:

"You tried since it’s 100k. Go girl…. You’ll keep getting better."

Veekee James, queen of styles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James had made a name for herself in the industry and she is not a walkover.

Aside from making amazing styles for her clients, she has often flaunted her creative styles that left her fans breathless.

In this listicle, Legit.ng checked out some of the times the celebrity stylist stunned her fans with her show-stopping outfits.

