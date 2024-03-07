A lady got netizens talking after a video of her adorning a corset dress that snatched her tiny waist trended online

She adorned a pink top and blue wrapper which she combined with a pink 'gele', and some people wondered how she was able to breathe with her attire

Some social media users also accused her of having surgery to have her tiny waist which brought out her massive curves

A lady @aba_dope has been seen adorning a pink corset top and a blue wrapper which snatched her tiny waist and put her massive curves on display.

She also combined her outfit with a pink 'gele' and accessories which brought out her beauty. Her makeup was also on point as it gave her a glamorous look.

As the lady walked during the event, some netizens expressed concern about how she was going to sit, considering that her attire was tight. Moreover, it could also cause a difficulty in breathing for her.

There were assumptions that she must have had a liposuction to reduce her belly fat and make her waist tiny.

Check out the video of the lady's snatched waist in her outfit below:

Reactions trail lady with snatched waist

Several netizens have reacted to the outfit of the lady with a snatched waist. Check out some of their comments below:

@shopperstrend.ng:

"She looks comfortable in it though."

@amyyesthy:

"Sis be looking like AI."

@therealmrsjones1509:

"Even the guitar waist can’t match this."

@seyi_flawless:

"Whoa! And she seems to be breathing just fine!"

@thornrose_:

"How is she looking so comfortable? Seems she has small waist already."

@therealmrsjones1509:

"True life dolly baby."

@meillurebeautyclinic:

"Thought y’all said BBL girlies don’t get wifed?"

@christee15:

"Let her sit down first I want to check something."

@sparkletoy2000:

"Me I no understand this shape ooo."

@g8naturecare_beautyhub:

"That’s her waist before you go and show ur taylor say u want that waist. In between she is a sweet soul."

@tianashub:

"How is she even breathing, I would have fainted."

@inis_collections:

"Amos Osamudiamen kid sis, waist kidnapper."

@sr_yozah:

"God…. From the guitar purse to the visible net to the color contrast… it is well."

@chixoha:

"Dolapo Parton."

@shurzgiftsnhouseholds:

"Breath for me Barbie doll."

@i_am_cyndilicious:

"Naija Barbie."

@hodayyaa:

"Can you breathe, corset dress nawa."

@gogxie:

"How dare you breathe? Breathing is for the weak, but she be very graceful and comfy."

Lady wears tight corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion could be pain at times, but some people do not mind as they can go to any length to look good.

A lady was seen at a party expressing discomfort and feeling helpless over the corset dress she was wearing.

She could not hide how she was feeling as those around watched her and made funny comments about her dress.

