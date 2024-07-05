Fashion illustrator, Mimi Okeren, has opened up about his plans and noted he looks forward to more international clients

The celebrity stylist stated that he has worked with other fashion designers including Veekee James and Ceo Lumine, among others

He also expressed gratitude to actress Mercy Aigbe for supporting his brand and other designers who have been there for him

Fashion illustrator Mimi Okeren has spoken about his desire to work with some of his talented colleagues and shared his experience while they worked in the past.

Mimi Okeren speaks about his career and collaborations. Image credit: @mimiokeren1

Source: Instagram

In this chat with Legit.ng, he noted that Veekee James made him a major trainer for one of her fashion classes. He also looks forward to working with her on future projects.

The fashion lover also said that 30 percent of his clients reside in Nigeria while 70 percent are based outside the country.

He further shared more exciting details about his career in this conversation.

What are Mimi's career plans

Speaking on his desire for his brand, he said:

"I want my brand to break out on the international stage to tell people that Nigerian designers are not limited in their styles. 70 percent of my clients are based abroad and 30 percent are Nigerians. I want to preach my craft around the globe."

Mercy Aigbe helped my career - Mimi admits

The fashion designer spoke about some of his colleagues that he is cool working with and how Mercy Aigbe gave him a push in his career. In his words:

"I appreciate many designers and they have given me a room for collaboration. One person I would give credit to is Mercy Aigbe. She has been a great to the brand. My colleague, CEO Lumine, has been very nice too. I have partnered with Veekee James too and this helps to push my brand forward."

He also revealed more brands he would love to partner with.

"Another person I would love to partner with are TS Fashion and Veekee James. In the first fashion school Veekee James did, I was the main tutor. I have partnered with Extra Brides Lagos but I would like to do so again. I also love to collaborate with Louis Vuitton. I have done sketches for them in the past but I would like to do some styles for them."

