Fashion illustrator, Mimi Okeren, has a busy schedule and is always eager to meet the demands of his clients

He noted that he doesn't most of his designs till 10 pm and had to employ more hands for his business to reduce his workload

In this chat with Legit.ng, he revealed the worth of his most expensive dress and the location of his client, among other issues

Fashion illustrator, Mimi Okeren, has opened up on what his most expensive dress cost. According to him, his client wanted the outfit to be well-designed with a lot of embellishments.

He also spoke to Legit.ng about his daily activities, adding that sometimes he starts work by 8 am and closes by 10 pm.

Mimi Okeren speaks on his activities as a fashion illustrator. Image credit: @mimiokeren1

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer further shared that the most affordable outfit he has ever made for his client was N80k and he gave reasons for charging that amount.

I work overnight sometimes - Mimi reveals

Mimi opened up on what it feels like working as a stylist for several clients and what is day is usually like.

"My day gets to be very busy. When I started as a fashion illustrator, I resumed by 8 am and finished my work by 10 pm. It still happens to me. There are times I work overnight. It is because I want to meet up with all customers. I now have other assistants working with me."

What is Mimi's most expensive dress?

The fashion designer noted that the most expensive outfit he had ever made for a client was worth $3, 500 (N5.25m).

"The client is in the United States. She ordered a suit for herself and her boyfriend. She wanted her outfit accessorised and decorated with the finest fabric with the perfect finish. I charged her $3, 500 and she gladly paid for it. That was the most expensive outfit I have ever made."

Mimi shares his most affordable outfit

According to the fashion illustrator, the cheapest amount he has collected for an outfit was N80k. He stated that the client usually referred him for jobs and explained some things to him that made him collect that amount.

"The most affordable outfit I have ever done for a client is N80k and I took the job because of how she has been a good customer. I understood her and explained the situations she was going through."

Mimi Okreren shares career influence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mimi had come a long way in the industry and his works have been worn by several celebs.

His desire to design clothes was inspired by his mother whom he watched as a child and took her footsteps.

In this chat with Legit.ng, he spoke about how he has been able to grow his brand as a stylist, illustrator, and designer.

Source: Legit.ng