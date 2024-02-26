Actress Bimbo Adeoye is not bothered about going through pain as long as she looks good in her attire

She proved this with the corset dress she adorned at the series premiere hosted by Kunle Afolayan

Her traditional corset dress was tight on her and made her uncomfortable in it, other celebs also adorned stylish outfits at the event

Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye got her fans talking after the outfit she wore to the 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' series premiere by ace filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, trended online.

The traditional purple attire that was made with a corset was tight on her and it made breathing difficult for her. She as looked uncomfortable as she stared in different directions at the star-studded event in Lagos.

Bimbo Ademoye looks uncomfortable in her corset dress at Kunle Afolayan's movie premiere. Image credit: @bimboademoye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her outfit was combined with a stylish headwrap and her make-up blended well with her face and gave her a glamorous look. However, the discomfort she felt was very obvious for many to see.

Other celebs' outfits to the movie premiere

Other entertainers also turned up at the event looking gorgeous. Actress Jaiye Kuti left most of her upper body parts open and it got her some criticisms from netizens.

Bimpe Adedimeji, aka Mo Bimpe, also showed off her beauty in her dress. The ever beautiful Monalisa Chinda did not disappoint with her purple attire. Also, Femi Adebayo looked charming in his black outfit as he interacted with other guests at the event.

Others present at the occasion were Sola Sobowale, Lateef Adedimeji, Taiwo 'Ogogo' Hassan, among others.

Check out the outfits of Bimbo and other guests wore at Kunle Afolayan's series premiere in the video below:

Fans react to Bimbo and others' outfits

Several fans of the beautiful role interpreter have commented on her outfit and that of other celebs at the movie premiere. See some of their reactions below:

@dadatitilope:

"Ademeji's wife was saying pèle (sorry) to Bimbo for the discomfort. They all look beautiful though."

@adestriker9:

"This Jaiye Kuti, is she married at all? Old woman. Agba to n shoro bi ewe."

@dessentiellegems_store:

"Femi Adebayo na fine man sha….."

@temidayoniniola1:

"Wetin Mama (Jaiye Kuti) pack outside bayi."

@aboloreee:

"You see that Aunty on kimono bubu (Monalisa Chinda),she look so elegant."

@lakeside_babe:

"Let the poor brreathee, Bimbo."

@sisi_tomiiii:

"Did they force Bimbo into the outfit... because I don’t understand, your tummy is already extra flat. Don’t wound yourself o."

@babs4jane:

"When are they going to ban that tummy thing? is it only I don’t like it?"

@kaedame:

"Who else noticed Bimbo can't breathe...Pele Darling."

@oba_catalyst:

"No comfort in that dress. Fashion is discomfort for most women. Ironically, they love it if it makes them glam."

@bushirah_busola:

"Bimbo said ko le mi...she can't breathe. This corset thing is a no no for me sha."

@sheytayo:

"@bimboademoye na when you reach house you go fit breath oooo. Pele."

@tinashey_01:

"They should ban corset dresses in Nigeria."

@bigadex1:

"Bimbo no wound your self."

Bimbo posts her struggle in premiere dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bimbo Ademoye, has taken to social media to share a throwback video of herself.

The star of the moment who played a leading role in the much-talked-about film, Anikulapo, rocked a white corset bodice dress for the premiere.

In the video shared, Ademoye revealed the discomfort she suffered in the tightly-fitted dress which prevented her from sitting upright.

Source: Legit.ng