Actress Juliana Oloyode turned up for Lisabi movie premiere in a glamorous outfit and a gorgeous 'gele' that gave her a daunting look

She wore beaded accessories that complimented her look and got palatable comments from her colleagues and fans

However, she looked uncomfortable in her outfit which was quite tight on her as she joined other attendees at the event

Nollywood actress Juliana Oloyede turned up for the movie premiere of Lisabi looking fabulous in her corset top and trousers.

Juliana Olayode wears an outfit that makes her uncomfortable. Image credit: @olayodejuliana

Source: Instagram

The attire was combined with a three-tier 'gele' made of blue, gold, and black. She looked stunning in her black beaded necklace, earrings, and silver bangles.

Her stylish silver shoes did justice to her outfit while her beautiful makeup made her the cynosure of eyes.

As the movie star stepped into the venue of the movie premiere, she had difficulty in sitting as she struggled in her outfit.

In the video, she looked visibly disturbed as her mouth was partly opened while she moved her body gently as music was played in the background.

See Juliana Oloyede's outfit below:

Reactions to Juliana Oloyede's outfit

Check out some of the reactions to Juliana Oloyede's outfit below:

@thesandypreneur:

"If it's not comfortable, it's not fashionable biko."

@mamalade623:

"How can I use my money to sow what will kill me?

@ejiroestelle:

"I can’t be uncomfortable in an outfit after spending so much on it."

@lovecasted:

"Who dey breathe?"

@hiltop46:

"What’s cute about this? U people lie a lot."

@major_girl1:

"You leave me breathless."

@hoyeen053:

"If uncomfortable corset never bend someone back, the rest no go rest."

@hafolabidare:

"The outfit is nice the blouse length was just too long."

@debcrystal_:

"How is her airflow mbok?"

@kej:

"Visual representation of "take my breath away"

@shes__precious__:

"Juliana pls blink twice if you need help."

@nefertiti___000:

"E choke."

Juliana Oloyede blasts her friends

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juliana had expressed her frustration with her friends following their impact on her life.

The Nigerian thespian took to her social media page to heavily lash out at her friends for refusing to find her a man.

In the now-trending video that has attracted tons of attention, Juliana was seen shouting while questioning their importance in her life.

