Actress Wunmi Toriola upped her fashion game as she turned up for the premiere of her movie Queen Latifa

She slayed in a pink dress that was creatively designed with mesh and diamond beads, and it gave her an elegant look

Her second outfit had her rocking a colourful jacket and trousers which left her bosoms exposed, and she made it known that she was uncomfortable with the exposure

Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola, showed her love for fashion as she hosted the premiere of her movie Queen Lateefah in Lekki, Lagos.

The movie star turned up in a pink dress with a stylish hand. It's lower parts were made with a transparent fabric and diamond beads.

She looked dazzling in the attire that gripped her body and made her need assistance to leave her car to attend the event. Her silver and gold crown on her lace frontal hair made her look like a diva.

As she stepped into the venue, she fought back tears as she saw how people turned up for her. The gorgeous pink outfit was made by fashion designer, Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, aka CEO Lumine, who showed her creative prowess with the design.

See Wunmi Toriola's first outfit in the video below:

Wunmi Toriola's second outfit for Queen Latifah

For her second look, the movie producer wore a colourful trouser and a jacket, leaving some parts of her bosoms open. She used her hand to cover her bosoms and she adjusted the jacket at intervals.

Some netizens noticed she was not comfortable in her second attire and they tackled her for wearing it. Fashion designer, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Place Empire, made the outfit.

Some of the celebrities who graced the occasion were content creators Isbae U, Broda Shaggi, and actor Femi Adebayo, among others.

Watch the video of Wunmi Toriola's second outfit below:

Peeps react to Wunmi Toriola's outfits

Check out some of the reactions to Wunmi Toriola's outfits to Queen Latifah movie premiere below:

@ennys_touch_alasooke:

"Awww she’s emotional seeing how people showed up for her."

@bholarcares:

"She can't hide the emotions...Well done and congratulations."

@homealonedoll:

"She’s emotional. One of her dreams came true. Massive sold out by God’s grace darling sis."

@queen_.abiodun_:

"Fashion no easy o."

@eyisax:

"What is she covering? Don't you know it's gonna show?"

@trustkill101:

"When you know say your omu go fall, why you open am inside your outfit?"

@amangatukur_:

"Una no invite Bob."

Wunmi Toriola rocks classy dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi turned a year older on Wednesday, July 12, and took to social media to celebrate.

The popular Yoruba movie actress rocked three different ensembles for her birthday shoot.

She combined the outfits with classy accessories that had her fans praising her.

