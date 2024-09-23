Actress Mercy Aigbe has expressed concern at how the harsh economy is affecting business owners in Nigeria

The movie star noted that it is tough doing business currently and it is more challenging for her to combine it with filmmaking and acting

Mercy encouraged everyone affected by the economy to be resilient and not give up, she added that they will reap the rewards of their efforts soon

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has sent a word to everyone experiencing a tough time in the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Mercy Aigbe complains about how hard it is to do business in Nigeria. Image credit: realmercyaigbe

She gave a special shout-out to business owners still thriving despite the inflation and economic crisis. The movie star admitted that running a business in Nigeria can often feel like an uphill battle.

Moreover, it has been a test of patience and resilience but through it all, she has learned to weather the storm and keep pushing forward.

Mercy shares challenges of combining two careers

The 46-year-old film star also spoke about how it has not been easy for her to combine her career as a business owner and movie maker/actress.

Nevertheless, she keeps pushing. She advised her fans not to give up but continue to chase their dreams. The role interpreter stated that God would see everyone through this tough period and the reward would be certain.

The fashionista from Edo state used the opportunity to create awareness about her upcoming movie Thin Line, which she said would be released in December.

See Mercy Aigbe's post below:

Mercy Aigbe rocks classy outfit

The actress rocked a stunning outfit as she spoke about her love for fashion. She also noted that she has a knack for travelling as she shared photos with her travel buddy, Rhemmy. Her fans were in awe of her and they praised her look

See the photos in the slides below:

Mercy Aigbe rocks traditional attires

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy was not only known for her acting skills, she also has an admirable fashion sense.

She made this evident at her movie premiere 'Ada Omo Daddy' where she adorned two elegant cultural dresses.

Her colleagues and fans expressed their excitement at her outfits and praised her style.

