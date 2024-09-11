Entertainment mogul, Mo Abudu, has made a mark in the industry and has built her fashion taste to a remarkable level

She gave her fans and colleagues some impressive fashion goals as she marked her 60th birthday on Thursday, September 11

Legit.ng used the opportunity to celebrate the ageless birthday lady, who was grateful to God for His blessings during her diamond jubilee

Media mogul and the chief executive officer of Ebonylife Group, Mosunmola Abudu, aka Mo Abudu, turned up her fashion game as she marked her 60th birthday on September 11, 2024.

The mother of two, also a grandmother, took time to express how she felt as she slayed in five dazzling outfits for her diamond jubilee.

Mo Abudu rocks gorgeous outfits for her 60th birthday. Image credit: @moabudu

She prayed that as she entered into a new season, she would be grounded in wisdom, strength, and purpose.

According to the filmmaker, God is not done with her and her journey is far from over. With renewed faith, she said she would move forward, trusting that the path ahead is filled with growth, love, and divine guidance.

In this listicle, Legit.ng checks out the glamorous outfits the stunning birthday lady rocked for her special day.

1. Mo Abudu glows in gorgeous traditional outfit

Among the outfits she wore was an elegant traditional outfit that comprised a blouse, wrapper, and a 'gele'.

She blended the attire with classy silver earrings and a necklace. Her expensive silver heels and beautiful makeup made her a cynosure of eyes.

For her photoshoot session, she struck different poses that made her fans drop some palatable comments on her Instagram page.

2. Mo Abudu rocks gleaming yellow outfit stylishly

One feature of Mo Abudu's dress sense is that she does not allow her age to limit her. She can wear Gen Z outfits and it would fit her.

For her 60th birthday, she embraced authenticity with a show-stopping yellow jacket which she wore over a crop top and trousers.

She looked dazzling in the attire as she swung it sideways to reveal its style. Her blonde hairstyle did justice to her outfit and made her look like a diva.

3. Mo Abudu peppers fans with cute dress

The grandmother showed off her swag as she turned up in a red sleeveless dress that flowed to her ankle.

It had some shades of pink on it and it flaunted her flawless beauty. The fashionista slayed in pink heels and rocked stylish black hair that looked fabulous on her.

Her vibe during the photoshoot session gave her off and she was well-commended by her fans and colleagues including actress Sharon Ooja.

4. Mo Abudu turns heads in purple attire

The fashionista looked gorgeous as she wore a lilac purple dress designed by celebrity stylist, Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss.

As she climbed the sixth floor of her age, Mo said that she felt gorgeous in the outfit. To add to its beauty, she rocked a gold bracelet, a gold bracelet, and a silver wristwatch, which made her look exquisite.

5. Mo Abudu rocks stylish Gen Z

The entertainment guru showed off her love for girly outfits as she wore a short flowery white top that exposed some parts of her stomach.

She complemented the attire with luxurious black trousers. Her beautiful black hair and stunning makeup nailed her looks.

Her excitement knew no bounds as she walked stylishly in her expensive heels for her 60th birthday.

Mo Abudu rocks stylish blue jacket

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mo Abudu surely knows how to look stylish.

She rocked a blue outfit in one of her meetings that gave her a girly look, her attire was also combined with a black boot.

Her colleagues and fans were on her social media page to praise her beautiful look and wished her well in her intended partnership.

