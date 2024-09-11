Nigerian muti-talented actress Adesua Etomi and her husband Olubankole Wellington, widely known as Banky W, are out here making fans blush

The actress shared a sweet message on her official Instagram page, via her story about her husband that touched netizens

She described the music hitmaker as the kindest man on earth, sparking even more reactions from online users

Since the beginning of 2024, married couples and those in relationships have not allowed singles to breathe.

Nigerian actress, model, singer and influencer Adesua Etomi, who has been married to Banky W for 7 years, also made an attempt to choke singles with their cuteness.

The beautiful and elegant actress went on her official Instagram page to share a sweet message to and about her husband. According to Adesua, she may marry the kindest person on earth. Similarly, she advised intending singles not to underestimate the power of kindness.

Adesua Etomi wrote:

"I may have married the kindest man in the world. Never underestimate kindness."

See Adesua Etomi's post here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Adesua's family has mastered making social media the public blush. Last Christmas, the family made a rare public appearance on social media, looking all cute and adorable.

The wedding of singer Banky W and his actress wife Adesua Etomi took place in Lagos, and friends, family, and well-wishers were present to participate in their beautiful love story. Their love story is truly one of the books and the most beautiful in the entertainment industry's history.

The Lagos Party crooner, celebrating his wife's 33rd year birthday, announced the arrival of their bundle of joy, whom he revealed to be a baby boy.

Banky W beats cancer

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Banky W has announced on social media that he is cancer-free, to the joy of fans.

The music star and politician shared an emotional video of his extended stay at the hospital with his wife, Adesua Etomi, by his side.

The touching display of love and commitment warmed the hearts of many netizens as they reacted online.

