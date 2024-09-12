Singer Zlatan Ibile's store has been visited by several top celebrities and his latest customers are Carter Efe and Cubana Chiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest patronised the singer and bought some expensive designer shirts which left Carter Efe dazed

The skit maker hailed the celebrity barman and was shocked by how much he spent at the luxury store

Skit maker Efe Odahohwo, aka Carter Efe, has shared how he felt after he saw what celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest spent buying some designer shirts from singer, Omoniyi Raphael, aka Zlatan's ZTTW store.

Carter Efe expresses shock as Cubana Chiefpriest spends a huge amount at Zlatan's store. Image credit: @carterefe, @cuban_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In a video, Cubana Chiefpriest, real name Pascal Okechukwu, bought some luxurious T-shirts that caused Carter Efe's jaws to drop.

He kept saying that money is water, a popular statement used by the celebrity barman. While Carter said the words, he stared at Cubana Chiefpriest as he wore one of the shirts he bought.

The skit maker also noted that the celebrity barman has a lot of money. Hence, he would prefer to be like him when he grows up.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Carter Efe's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Carter Efe and Cubana Chiefpriest's video below:

@shes__precious__:

"Best in support should really go to chief priest. He supports his friends wholeheartedly."

@big__razzy_0:

"Person wey get money past Wizkid. Don't play with Davido crew."

@djmagicbeatz:

"Chief priest get money. He meant it when he said money na water."

@princeofafrica8:

"When Hushpuppi dey, nobody they hear una o."

@_hk_mighty_:

"You know how many business this man get… for him to say money nah water he means a lot."

@donking669:

"Friend that supports a friend."

@delerado_001:

"When Hush dey, nobody dey hear una that time."

Zlatan's ZTTW's styles imitated by Aba traders

Legit.ng earlier reported that a writer and X user, Dr Penking, had expressed displeasure over the attitude of some businessmen in Aba.

According to him, the designs from singer Zlatan Ibile's new fashion store in Lekki have been copied by some traders in the eastern part of the country.

He noted that their actions would make it difficult for the singer to recoup his money, and his post generated mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng