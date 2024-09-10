An international bodyguard Henchy has shared how Wizkid lost one of his expensive rings worth $60k

The man said that the singer had finished performing in Germany when he noticed that his ring was lost

Hency added that he promised Wizkid that the ring would be found, but he insisted that they should leave it because he was tired

Henchy Johnson, an international bodyguard has shared how former Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid, lost his expensive ring worth $60k in Germany.

In the video made by Hency, he noted that the Grammy Award winner had finished his performance when he noticed that his ring was missing.

According to him, the Ojuelegba crooner said he should leave the ring, that he was tired and wanted to leave. Wizkid added that God would bless someone to find the ring and take it.

Hency promises to look for ring

In the recording, Henchy said that he promised the football lover that if he can give him 15 minutes, the ring would be found. He called Wizkid a legend.

How fans reacted to Henchy's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Henchy about Wizkid. Here are some of them below:

Wizkid loses N99.5m during performance

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer performed at Tottenham Stadium, and he has made people richer with his accessories.

In a viral video online, the singer was seen throwing his jacket to the excited London crowd.

According to reports, the Bad To Me crooner accidentally threw his N99.5m ring with the jacket to his fans.

Source: Legit.ng