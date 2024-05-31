Kogbagidi and Naijashimadun got the attention of many after they tackled some sellers of the fake Zlatan Ibile's designs

In a video, both of them went into the store and caused a scene as they quizzed the salespeople about their actions

Some netizens felt they went overboard with their attitudes, as it wasn't only Zlatan Ibile's designs that got cloned

It is no news that some boutiques now have the fake of singer Zlatan Ibile's ZTTW fashion designs.

A show promoter Olasunkanmi Taoreed, aka Kogbagidi, and media personality Emmanuel Philip, aka Naijashimadun or Baba Egbe, busted one of the stores involved in this act.

Kogbagidi and Naijashimadun question some salesboys for selling fake Zlatan Ibile's shirts. Image credit: @naijashimadun_, @zlatan_ibile

In a video, the duo entered the clothing store, spotted a fake shirt, and pulled it from where it was hung.

They asked the salesboys the cost of the shirt and they revealed that it was worth N35,000. Meanwhile, the original is reportedly said to be sold at N450,000.

The media personalities asked the boys if they knew the owners of the original copy of the shirt but they could not answer. Instead, one of them pointed to the basketball design on the shirt as he smiled.

They noted that the fake design sellers were spoiling the businesses of those who invent original products and they should desist from it.

Peeps react to the video

Check out what some people are saying about the video of Kogbagidi and Naijashimadun below:

@waleofficial10:"

"Let’s be sincere we all know say Igbo people sell fake designers and we all buy them cos that’s what we can afford. Baba Egbe wants to say he did not buy a fake designer before he became who he is today. I am not supporting the Igbo man o but I just feel it’s wrong posting his shop for such in public."

@oluwanishola_idgf:

"Baba Egbe, the cloth wey you and Kogbagidi wear na from store una buy am?"

@pop_daddy34:

"Oga una no need all these things. No be new thing for this country and how Zlatan self go sell clothes wen we him fans no fit afford after supporting from the trenches but I believe say everybody go dey okay."

@toreeniola:

"Nike and Gucci have never for once gone to boutique to embarrass or arrest people. Stop this noise. We all are looking for what we will eat."

@officialbig_name:

"The number of people way get the fake for Ekiti here, them don buy even before Zlatan lunch am."

@holymuller77:

"Fake go full town for Ileya. Una go arrest tire."

@mr_miyachi:

"Oga this one nah nonsense you dey do so, wetin make them Gucci come do."

