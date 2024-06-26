Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, had netizens surprised as he shared the cost of his yellow agbada outfit to Chivido 2024

It is no news that he is quite close to Davido, and he made it apparent during his star-studded wedding on June 25

According to him, his outfit was worth N7 million, and it got mixed reactions from netizens who felt it was too expensive

Celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, showed his love for luxury at David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma's wedding.

The socialite disclosed that his agbada was worth N7 million.

The socialite wore a yellow agbada over a long-sleeve shirt and trousers. He also rocked a matching yellow cap.

He combined it with designer wristwatches on his left and right hands that got the attention of social media users.

Many Instagram users wondered why Cubana Chiefpriest wore two wristwatches while others saw the essence of being rich.

Cubana was also seen standing close to the Afrobeats singer, Davido, and his wife, Chioma, during the ceremony.

The lavish wedding, held in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, saw several notable names in attendance.

Peeps react to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to the worth of Cubana Chiefpriest's agbada below:

@prokeyzie:

"Are the two wristwatches necessary?"

@realwarripikin:

"Only one CP. We pem for your page."

@mrs_kelly2210:

"Is he wearing two wrist watches? CP no small true true."

@whitestonejewellers_ltd:

"N600,000,000 naira on both wrist like it’s nothing #TheCPWay."

@hypeman.morgan:

"Money na ocean!"

@_jacksonmajay:

"Your captions Dey burst my head.."

@slient_tsunami:

"Too much steeze."

@fresh.main:

"Man of the day."

@adakarl1:

"King of lifestyle. Money dey."

@donteetv:

"CP de Big Force and baddest influencer. Egbeee."

Cubana Chiefpriest appreciates Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was in a joyous mood as he expressed gratitude to Davido for keeping his promise to Chioma.

Cubana hyped Davido and stated there was now a strong bond between Imo, Chioma's state of origin and Osun state, where Davido was from.

Several netizens commended Cubana Chiefpriest for being a loving friend who stood by Chioma during her tumultuous relationship with Davido.

