Fashion designer, Veekee James, has responded to individuals who question her for making posts aside from the outfits she creates

The celebrity stylist is known for creating content with her husband with her husband, Femi Atere, which gets the attention of netizens

According to Veekee, her response was an idea by skit maker, Kiekie, and her fans agreed with her

Fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has reacted to those who have wondered why she creates content that is not related to her industry.

Veekee James looks adorable in her classy designs. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Aside from designing outfits, she is known for cooking different meals which she posts online. She also makes fun videos with her husband, Femi Atere.

While she has faced several criticisms for always posting her husband, the celebrity stylist has ignored naysayers.

In a video, she stated while she functions as a fashion designer, she can also do other things like creating content. Some of her fans reminded her that she creates food content too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She noted that her response was inspired by skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie. According to her, whatever she does is a collaboration and she used the song Collabo by P-Square featuring Don Jazzy, to buttress her point.

Watch her video below:

Reactions to Veekee James' video

Fans of the fashion designer have reacted to her video. See some of the comments below:

@jenni_frank:

"Very important, you forgot to add chef."

@verabel_02:

"She is good at both."

@lindo_adequate:

"It’s a damnn collabo. It goes hand in hand anyways."

@rachelandvictoria__atelier:

"With all the complaining, they are always still here to watch every single move you make. Give them a show!"

@papeeyah:

"Y’all get it now? She’s good at it all! She even dey cook gon sef."

@omaa_gold:

"You forgot to add a chef and musician as well."

@tomiwa_jonathan:

"And a great chef, and a good wife and a loving mentor."

@sola_adesakin:

"Creative Genius, like God our Father. You are doing well. Carry go."

Veekee James makes seafood okra soup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James proved that beyond being a talented fashion designer, she also has a thing for cooking.

She showed off her cooking skills in the kitchen as she showed the process, with her husband assisting.

The seafood and other ingredients she used to prepare the okra soup were quite expensive, and some people hailed her for it.

Source: Legit.ng