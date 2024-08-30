A lady, Toyin Gold, has shared how her tailor convinced her to accept an outfit that was different from what she ordered

In a video, the lady said she ordered actress Funke Akindele's magnificent green dress which she wore to Sharon Ooja's wedding

However, what her tailor made for her was quite different and she laughed at it and posted it on social media

An Instagram user, Toyin Gold, had netizens laughing after she shared the dress she ordered and what she got.

She requested a dazzling green dress worn by actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, to the wedding of her younger colleague, Sharon Ooja.

The dress was made with sequins and had a stylish hand that exuded luxury. Funke combined the attire with 'gele' and accessories that gave her a striking look.

Toyin's fabric differed from Funke's and the former's fashion designer attempted the style, but the hands part flopped.

Nevertheless, her fashion designer said it would come out better when she snatches the dress. This left the lady laughing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the lady's dress

Several netizens have shared their take on what the fashion designer made for the lady. See some of their comments below:

@do.it.like.yung:

"Leave for the tailor shop, you go see say na the same."

@boluwatifee._:

"Na you no waka. You for catwalk first, you go see say e resemble."

@jummy_48:

"My girl is now a victim oh."

@afro.jay___:

"Come look like power ranger costume."

@dance_gem:

"Tie gele first do makeup, you go see the beauty. Maybe na because you stand in one place."

@1bobm__:

"Aaah. My belle o."

Funke Akindele, others with high fashion sense

