Popular content creator Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, looked stunning in her blue traditional outfit

She combined the attire with a beautiful 'gele' and blue shoes, and her accessories were also on point

In a video shared online, she spoke about her love for gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's songs as she drew attention to her dress

Popular content creator Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, looked adorable as she wore a colourful traditional outfit that she blended with a stylish 'gele'.

Kiekie looks beautiful in her outfits. Image credit: @kie_kie_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video, she wore her skirt first, then her corset dress before she wore a long-sleeve outfit that only covered her upper chest area.

She combined her attire with silver earrings, bangles, a wristwatch, and blue shoes. As she dressed up, she spoke about her favourite songs composed by popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo. Her fans were excited about her look and they hailed her.

Check out Kiekie's gorgeous outfit in the video below:

Kiekie's dress gets nice comments

Several fans of the skit make dropped some nice comments on her social media page. See some of the reactions below:

@ariyiikedimples:

"Please let me meet this outfit in my wardrobe when I get home! I go need am that Friday."

@kiekstarters_:

"The dress and the beauty putting it on are lovely."

@kemz_mama:

"Kiekie you too fine abeg."

@paws_wears:

"Looking gorgeous."

@omo_boniks:

"Make I just sleep wake up; meet myself for your wardrobe. Always looking elegant."

@munas_hairsecret:

"Best dressed every day, all day."

@omolola_1091:

"Always looking gorgeous."

@just.tife:

"Your gele is very fine o."

@nwaperp:

"The headgear is gearing."

@mor_4_lah_reen_wa:

"Nice outfit, kudos to the fashion designer."

@londonalaga:

"Kiekie is fashion and fashion is Kiekie."

@_ajamajoy:

"What’s the sound na."

@k.e.m.i.s.o.l.a_d:

"You too sabi this slaying thing."

@_city_abay:

"Dis outfit looks so good on you ma’am."

@luxury_by_candy:

"Always looking gorgeous."

@__horladunni:

"I’m in love with the corset."

Kiekie shines in black and yellow outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiekie, got her fans excited as she posted the outfit she wore to host an event.

It was a black dress which dropped on her ankles, while the hand area was designed with a yellow 'aso-oke' material that had a cape at back.

She complimented her outfit with a small yellow handbag which gave her a chic look and got her fans applauding her.

Source: Legit.ng