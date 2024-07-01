It was an emotional moment as fashion designer, Veekee James, revealed how actress Sharon Ooja contacted her to make her dream wedding dress

The celebrity stylist said she got several missed calls from Sharon and the actress told her she had something important to tell her

Both of them attend the same church and Sharon noted that she had always wanted Veekee to make a sparkling wedding dress for her

Fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, had many people emotional and impressed after she shared the journey of making Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja's outstanding wedding dress.

In a video shared by the celebrity stylist, she said Sharon messaged her on Instagram and she also missed some of her calls. However, they met in church - Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), where Sharon broke the news of her engagement and wedding plans.

Sharon said she wanted to have a wedding dress that would make her look like a princess and she knew Veekee was the perfect stylist for the job.

According to Veekee, who got married earlier this year to Femi Atere, making Sharon's dress took time and caused her sleepless nights. She used thousands of crystals, sequins, rhinestones, and beads, and added lines as requested by the trending bride.

The outfit was a masterpiece and the bride blushed as she rocked it excitedly.

Reactions to Veekee's video

Some celebs and fans have reacted to the glamorous wedding dress. See some of the comments below:

@chiomagoodhair:

"Incredible! Well done love."

@sharonooja:

"I love you so much! You made me so happy!"

@enioluwaofficial:

"Your hands, Veekee. Blessed girl like this. Those hands need to be preserved for generations to come! I witnessed her being awake for more than 24 hours … Crazy."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"I trust you to come correct with the back story. For every time to think to doubt yourself, please know that you are all that and more. The talented young happy girl that makes everyone smile through her craft. Well done."

@ibquake:

"This video is so touching, everyone from Sharon to Veekee to Esiaga."

@kiky_festus:

"Just give Veekee a mustard seed idea and she will deliver in thousand folds."

