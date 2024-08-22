Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie is known to show beautiful family moments, and she displayed a video of their latest outing

The movie star and her family went on an adventure on the sea, and they enjoyed the cool breeze as they sat on a massive floater

They looked calm as the waves made them bounce on their floater, but the film star's husband's sitting position got her fans' reactions

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie displayed happiness with her family as they went for an adventure on the sea and in the sky.

Mercy Johnson and her family tried out new adventures in the air and on the sea. Image credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

She, her husband, and her children had a fun experience on a large floater as they experienced the coolness of the sea.

It was an exciting experience for them as they enjoyed the moment. The movie star's husband, Prince Odi Okojie could not maintain calmness at a point on the floater. Besides, Mercy noticed it and pointed it out to her fans.

After they were done with their sea adventure, they went sky sailing. It was quite an experience for her children as they took turns to float in the air using their parachutes.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mercy Johnson's video

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Mercy Johnson's video below:

@gleeoflife:

"I like to try just that I might pass out even before the kids."

@amarachisophia4:

"Seeing these am feeling somehow. Abeg my love for water ends in bathroom."

@jujucharmjuju:

"Showing your kids the lifestyle so that basic dinner view won’t whine dem."

@kafayat_jejeniwaojueko:

"Your husband just positioned himself like say eh dis woman no go kill me. God bless you and yours."

@lucarepharmacy:

"This woman you no dey fear? You carry your entire life investment for this kind parade?"

@theintentionaltwinmum:

"It’s the way he held unto the ball for me."

Mercy Johnson, family rock Esan outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy had given her fans something to talk about as she shared lovely pictures of her family.

She, her husband, and their children wore beautiful Esan outfits, which they combined with beaded accessories

Several fans of the role interpreter noted that her first child, Purity, was now a big girl, and they were almost the same height.

