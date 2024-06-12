Burna Boy is currently in Nigeria and decided to visit his state where she displayed an act of generosity towards the indigenes

In a viral video, he was seen at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where he reportedly gave the students N10m

His female fans were excited to see him and they screamed his name in excitement and made some requests from him

Afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, got his fans in an ecstatic mood as he stepped his foot on the soil of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The Grammy award-winning music star was bombarded by many students who screamed his name in excitement.

Some female fans were specific with their demands as they told him they were hungry and needed his assistance.

Their voices were among the several others who wanted to catch a glimpse of the Last Last crooner.

Though the singer was close to them, he did not oblige their demands. He continued to take pictures with others around him.

Some netizens were disappointed in the desire of the students and attempted to tag it as a behavior of most girls in the country.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to Burna Boy's fan's video

Several X users have reacted to the video of the singer's fans. See some of the comments below:

@Onlineguru_:

"Burna Boy we are hungry. Is he your father or the president?"

@Stephen_king012:

"So na true say to find girl wey don chop, na connection."

@Bidal4Life:

"You go need a connection to see Naija girl wey don chop these days. Ask them "Are you fine?" at your peril."

@Iamlizkid1

"Who be the werey girl wey dey shout we’ve not eaten?"

@danchosblown449:

"Blaming the school for their hunger instead of their fathers is wild."

@ola_bode42:

"Naija girls no dey ever chop?"

@Na2iVe:

"This gender and food. They can’t beat the allegation. They no dey ever eat for their life. See as she dey shout “we never eat”.

Burna Boy visits University Teaching Hospital

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy displayed a rare act of compassion recently during his visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

In several circulated videos, the Grammy award-winning star caused a frenzy in the hospital as fans, patients, and nurses on duty rushed out to see him.

Reports claimed that the City Boy crooner cleared the medical bill for all patients in the hospital and extended his generosity to the University of Port Harcourt.

