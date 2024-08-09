Fashion designer Toyin Lawani has done well for herself in the industry but it does not stop her from giving her fans more creative styles

The celebrity stylist is known for her daunting designs and she loves to make fashion statements in them

This time, she made a colourful dress that can be transformed into different parts and it left her fans amazed

Fashion designer and the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, has no limit whenever she wants to make creative designs.

Toyin Lawani looks daunting in her outfits. Image credit: @tiannahsplacempire

She pulled off another impressive idea that turned out into a colourful transformer dress. The outfit was crafted in a way that it can be worn multiple times without repeating one particular style.

The attire comprised of pink ball gown and jacket that gave her a vintage vibe. In her next transformed look, she showed off a short multi-colour gown that was worn in a magnificent jacket.

She also converted the short attire to a long gown and in another picture, she stylishly created a cowering behind it.

The mother of three rocked the show-stopping outfit with pink shoes and a matching handbag.

See the transformed dress in the slides below:

Reactions to Toyin Lawani's dress

Several fans of the celebrity stylist have hailed her level of creativity. See some of the comments below:

@zai_narb_:

"Been a while since we see transformer dress momma thanks for feeding our eyes again KOF warrior."

@beautiful_gal_reeree:

"Make them leave this thing give you abeg! Ah ah!! You’re not Fashion king again, you’re fashion god."

@bon_the_bosslady:

"Transformer."

@j_funmi:

"The transformation is on point. Keep taking your flowers until I'll turn your backyard into a garden."

@dharm_sel:

"I pity who still dey compare Tiannah. Ma'am just the mother of them all."

@creationz_by_somiasah:

"Na only you fit run am."

@lengendrysandy:

"Art indeed."

