Fashion designer Veekee James does not do mediocre when it comes to styling outfits and she always delivers on her word

Her latest client is a digital creator Dimma who got married on Saturday, August 3, and Veekee James created magic with her dress

In a video, she shared the process of making the outfit from a sketch and how it looked adorable on the celebrant

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has made her fans proud again after she displayed how she made the wedding dress of digital creator Dimma.

Veekee James wows many with the process of making Dimma's wedding dress. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

In a video, the celebrity proved what determination and talent could achieve with her hands. She did the fitting of the attire on Dimma's body after stitching together the fabric.

She took off the fabric and changed the colour of the top part using a special kind of paint. At intervals, she tried the dress on Dimma as it began to achieve its gorgeousness.

To attain a perfect look, Veekee sketched another design on the dress which she painted beautifully. She also added rhinestones, sequins, and other embellishments that gave it a show-stopping look.

The outfit was stylishly designed and it accentuated the curves of the digital creator. Veekee's finishing touches were out of this world and it made her fans commend her hand work.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Veekee James

Several fans and colleagues of the fashion designer have hailed her craft. See some of the comments below:

@thetomiadenuga:

"See a man diligent in his work, he shall stand before Kings and not mere men."

@dimmaumeh:

"Veekee?? AFTER YOU NA YOU!! I'm still drafting an epistle for you but that's all I can say at this point."

@paulina_adeniyi:

"I love the fact that it's not a corset."

@debs_ezima:

"This is what it means to be fruitful in your mind. May your creativity never run dry."

@titoadele1:

"Maybe you should start a lace factory. The coloration part also is on point and no stains on the mesh. Color separation and integration. Creativity at its peak."

@chiiaamaka:

"Veekee is exactly who she thinks she is."

@enioluwaofficial:

"YOU ARE INSANE WITH YOUR CRAFT. WHAT!"

Veekee James shows Sharon's dress process

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was an emotional moment as Veekee James revealed how actress Sharon Ooja contacted her to make her dream wedding dress.

The celebrity stylist said she got several missed calls from Sharon, and the actress told her she had something important to tell her.

Sharon noted that she had always wanted Veekee, who attends the same church as her, to make a sparkling wedding dress for her.

