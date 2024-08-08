A lady showed the extent she could go to dress up for an event which got her negative reactions online

She rocked a one hand stylish dress that exposed her upper body parts and left little to the imagination

Her hairstyle was on point and it showed she had good taste in luxury, however, her ability to cover up her body was nothing to write home about

A lady got the attention of netizens after a video of the outfit she wore to an event was posted on social media.

She rocked a blue dress that exposed her upper body parts and made her the centre of attention. However, it seemed she did not care what people felt about her.

In the video posted by Thatboyayo, the lady danced excitedly as she had fun at the event. She combined her suggestive attire with luxurious hair that looked beautiful on her.

Her makeup was classy and complimented her outfit. Nevertheless, netizens were displeased with her outfit and they judged her for it.

Watch her outfit below:

Reactions to the lady's outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments about the lady's outfit below:

@jully__mk:

"Her expectations were ruined. She looks tacky and indecisive. Women should know that You can still dress decently and look beautiful."

@princess_chi_bae:

"If you don’t have any of your family members embarrassing you in public you don’t know what God has done for you."

@callmhe_amore:

"Now she looks classless."

@phocus1351:

"Person wey find husband come."

@iam_trickybrain

"No be her measurements the tailor used. Na mix up."

@larry__winky:

"Na sugar daddy them Dey find."

@fameyuie:

"Funny enough, it’s irritating to meaningful people. This one only attracts gutter people like aboki and iron condemn."

@metro_blog.1:

"She no fit see true love."

