Actor Ismaila Temitope, aka Kaptain Chinko, has a thing for stage plays which he has featured more on than screenplays

The role interpreter also described the stage as the real theatre and he is not cool with the observation that most people do not value it

In this chat with Legit.ng, Ismaila spoke about his love for some of his senior colleagues and what influences his style of dressing

Nigerian actor Ismaila Temitope, aka Kaptain Chinko of Africa, shared his love for stage plays and why he prefers to feature in them than movies.

He also spoke about his admiration for movie stars Ibrahim Chatta and Toyin Abraham and he wished to feature on a movie set with them.

Actor Ismaila Temitope speaks about how culture influences his dress sense. Image credit: Ismaila Temitope

Source: UGC

Ismaila, who hones his skill with Crown Troupe of Africa, a prolific theatre group headed by Segun Adefila, among other groups, also revealed what informs his fashion taste, in this chat with Legit.ng.

Stage plays aren't valued - Ismail reveals

The actor pointed out an observation about his career path. According to him, most people prefer screenplays to stage plays. In his words:

"I have featured in two movies and it is because I am more of a stage actor. However, some people do not appreciate the stage, which is the real theatre."

What influences Ismaila's style?

The role interpreter further shared how culture plays a major role in how he dresses. According to him, culture is our identity.

"What influences my style of dressing is the desire to promote my cultural heritage because culture is our identity."

Speaking about the movie stars Kaptain Chinko would like to feature with, he said:

"I would love to act with Ibrahim Chatta and Toyin Abraham."

Ismaila Temitope shares career influence

Legit.ng earlier reported that some people choose their career paths for different reasons and actor Ismail started while he was in school.

His club in secondary school influenced him to be a role interpreter and since then, he has displayed his talent on different platforms.

In this chat with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his preference between English and traditional outfits, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng