Some people choose their career paths for different reasons and actor Ismail Temitope, aka Kaptain Chinko of Africa, started while he was in school

His club in secondary school influenced him to be a role interpreter and since then, he has displayed his talent on different platforms

In this chat with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his preference between English and traditional outfits, among other issues

Actor Ismail Temitope, aka Kaptain Chinko of Africa, has built his career on stage and the screen but his love for stage plays is unmatched.

Actor Ismail Temitope looks lovely in his traditional attire. Image credit: @kaptainchinko1

Source: Instagram

He has worked with a prolific theatre group in Nigeria, Crown Troupe of Africa, headed by theatre maestro, Segun Adefila.

In this conversation with Legit.ng, he revealed what inspired him to follow this path. The role interpreter also shared his take on party guests who dress more than their hosts and his choice of outfits.

How Ismail's school's club inspired him

Speaking on how he decided to be an actor, he noted that it was when he joined his secondary school's dramatic club. From there, his love for the arts grew. He said:

"The decision to be an actor started when I was in secondary school and I was part of the dramatic club. We did presentations on the assembly ground every last Friday of the month."

Overdressing to parties is personal - Ismail says

According to the actor, he has no issue with anyone who chooses to dress more than their hosts. Moreover, it is a personal choice. In his words:

"I don't have a problem with individuals who overdress more than their hosts. It is their choice to dress well and look good."

Sharing his preferred style of dressing between English and traditional outfits, he said:

"I love traditional outfits."

