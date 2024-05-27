Nollywood actor Lanre Afod desired to practice in different professions when he was growing up

When he became an adult, he decided to switch to the acting industry and believes it gave him the liberty to relive his dream

In this chat with Legit, he also spoke about how he handled a situation where he was given an outfit on set that he didn't like

Nollywood actor Olarenwaju Iyiola, aka Lanre Afod, had a desire to become a pilot as a child. However, he delved into loving doctors and wished to be one.

Lanre Afod shares moments from his movie set. Image credit: @officiallanreafod

Source: Instagram

He is now an adult and found himself in the Nigerian film industry. In this chat with Legit.ng, he stated that being an actor allows him to be anything he desires.

The role interpreter also spoke about how he sorted an issue he had with a costumier, among other issues in this conversation.

Acting makes me to be versatile - Lanre says

Speaking on what he loves about acting, he revealed how he had different ideas in his head before he settled to be an actor.

"What I love about being an actor is that it allows me to be anybody and everybody at the same time. Today I could be a pastor, tomorrow, I am an engineer, a doctor, and so on. When I was growing up, I said I would like to be a pilot. Then later in life, I started liking doctors. I was pretty confused about what I adored the most. Discovering my talent in acting made me realise I could be anything I desired."

Lanre shares how he handles costume issues

He also revealed whether he has ever been given an outfit that he didn't like on a movie set. In his words:

"When I was shooting the movie Rapacity, the costumier gave me a shirt that wasn't good on me. So, I demanded another one because the material was inferior. Then I said that the role that I was playing, the character is a drug lord and a club owner. I wouldn't wear it and I played around it. I went shirtless. In the scene where Pablo (his character) was talking with some guys and they were preparing the drugs to be sold, I just wore trousers add shoes. I also had a gold chain on.

Lanre Afod opens up on stereotypical roles

In an earlier chat with Legit.ng, Lanre had shared why he kept long hair and the perception some filmmakers have about him.

He revealed his most expensive fashion accessory and how he got it.

Also, he spoke about how fans have evolved from judging actors based on the roles they act in movies.

Source: Legit.ng