Segun Adefila, the artistic director of a foremost theatre group in Nigeria, Crown Troupe of Africa, shared what influences his fashion style

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also opened up on the challenges he faces whenever his team performs certain stories on stage

He further revealed the condition that can make him cut his long hair, which has become his trademark over the years

Segun Adefila, the artistic director of a popular theatre group in Nigeria, Crown Troupe of Africa, has opened up on what informs his sense of style.

He also shared his experience performing stories with his team on stage, which he has been doing for about 30 years.

Segun Adefila loves comfortable outfits. Image credit: @segunadefila

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also revealed the amount that he can take to cut his trademark hairstyle, among other issues.

I love convenience - Segun admits

The theatre maestro revealed that convenience is very important for him when he wants to wear any outfit.

"Convenience influenced my fashion style as an art practitioner. It tops my list. I like to be comfortable."

Speaking on whether he is intentional about the attire of his team or if they simply wear what is available for performances, he said:

"Well, we mainly use what we have though we try to be creative with it. The creativity is the intentionality whenever we can afford to."

Segun's challenges as a theatre practitioner

He also noted he doesn't get the kind of support needed from the government. However, he and his team are free to express themselves with their performances.

"Well, not many people like the taste of truth but in fairness, Nigeria is not doing badly in the area of freedom of speech. You may not get the kind of support you need from the government but you don't get thrown into the gallows for expressing yourself within the law."

In addition, he said that being pressured to live a flashy lifestyle is not his thing.

"It is just impossible to be pressured to live a life beyond my means. Nobody is worth or deserves to be impressed with living a fake life. Your real people expect and deserve the real you.

What is Segun's favourite fashion item?

The lover of arts revealed what he likes to wear and what he can't be caught wearing. In his words:

"Any apparel that makes me feel comfortable and cool is my favourite fashion item. I can wear anything that makes me feel comfortable."

Segun is known for his dreadlocks and has rocked them for years to the extent that it has become his trademark. Sharing the condition that can make him take it off, he said:

"I have been wearing this hair for as long as I am comfortable with it. I may cut it for $50 billion sha."

