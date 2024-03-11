Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest has gotten the attention of netizens after he posted a video of singer Davido and his wife Chioma

In the video, Chioma was spotted with a designer wristwatch and jewelries that spoke class and luxury

The barman hailed Davido for spending money on his wife, whom he describes as his sister, and his fans reacted

Popular socialite and celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, was excited as he posted a video of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma. In the video, Chioma was spotted with an expensive wristwatch and bangles.

She sat close to her husband as they sang his famous song Unavailable excitedly. Cubana Chief Priest expressed joy at the worth of what Chioma was wearing and he showed off the luxurious items on his Instagram page.

The custom Richard Mille wristwatch is worth over N90 million and has a yellow leather hand with a silver head. She also wore silver bracelets on the same hand and a silver chain on her neck. Her curly hair complemented her look.

While a lot of people were happy for the celebrity couple, others felt Chioma should look for something else to do aside from just being with the famous singer.

Cubana Chief Priest captioned the video:

"When money is plenty, love is sweeter. See my sister @thechefchi hand nah @davido you too sabi."

Check out the video of Chioma's expensive wristwatch and other items below:

Fans react to Chioma's expensive items

Some fans have reacted to the expensive wristwatch and bracelets Chioma was spotted with. Check out some of the comments below:

@vengncy8:

"She needs to get a job or career."

@mellani_bwoy:

"Someone say na Buju net-worth dey Chioma hand so."

@timblogga:

"Davido marries Igbo, Ashlux marries Igbo, Kizz Daniel marries Igbo. Yet Yorubas & Igbo weh no get level dey to fight themselves for Twitter."

@charles.k.ojukwu:

"I just hope someone won’t crawl out with another online drama after watching this video. They only come to drag David when they see him with his wife."

@charlesprinze:

"Rest chief priest."

@udochukwu_h:

"I pray that happiness remains forever for both of them."

@kuwaitstacks:

"Any girl way Dey answer Chichi, spoil them with money."

@nornor_lee001:

"Na Buju career Chioma wear for hand so."

Davido splashes millions of naira on Chioma

Legit. ng earlier reported that Davido went all out for his beautiful wife Chioma's birthday.

The Timeless crooner purchased four designer bags worth over N4.6 million and a custom Richard Mille watch worth over N90 million.

Recall that the singer spent N16m on his cousin's 30th birthday and gifted him a Rolex.

