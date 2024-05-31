Looking good has been said to be good business over the years, and women have taken this statement personally

In a bid to look chic, a lady showed how to use bread to achieve artificial brown nails and posted the video online

The process was simple, and she showed expertise in her job, however, some people were not comfortable with it

Fashion has taken another dimension as a lady displayed how ladies who fix artificial nails can make them with bread.

Though it is a perishable food item, the beautician felt the need to use it to diversify her beauty techniques.

She cut a tiny piece, placed it on one of her fingers, and picked up an artificial nail to cover the bread.

The bread was spread across the nail and trimmed to be on the same length. She applied her transparent cortex to it, and it looked radiating.

She also added some green dots of cortex on her artificial nail which beautified it.

The finished process appeared perfect, and some people loved it, though others felt indifferent about it. They also wondered the extent some women went just to be fashionable.

Netizens react to the bread nail

See what some social media users are saying about the nails made with bread below:

@preshurgh:

"There's nothing creative here and still not fine."

@nike_alone1:

"From my bread and butter to bread and glue."

@olabigtrips:

"Women stress just plenty but he fine sha."

@anonymousman001:

"Aesthetically pleasing."

@incredible_toni:

"Bacteria would love this trend.

@correct_market:

"Is this not dangerous?"

@solidgas_production:

"That bread no go spoil inside there?"

@shugaadaeze_:

"Not cute at all."

@yfw_xtras:

"Heaven knows I won't be comfortable with that thing on my nail."

@shantelsucre_1:

"Beautiful nonsense."

@e_klasic_jackets:

"Na too much bread dey worry this one?"

Lady rocks extra long nails

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a woman sporting extra long nails believed to be naturally grown, went viral online.

In the video, the woman was seen standing while holding the strap of her handbag through her long nails.

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts.

