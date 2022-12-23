A video of a young lady who recorded herself eating has sparked mixed reactions on social media

In the video which has since gone viral, the lady is seen sporting extra-long nails with chunky embellishments

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their displeasure

While American rapper, Cardi B and many others may have popularised and glamourized long, artificial nails, the practical aspect of living with it still remains unpleasant for many people.

Photos of the lady with long nails eating. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

A lady recently got social media users talking after she shared a recording of herself eating with her long and heavily bedazzled nails.

In the now-trending video, she is seen starting off mealtime with a prayer before she proceeds to cut a morsel of food, leaving many internet users unimpressed.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady with long nails

theclick_:

"If suffering and smiling was a person."

tilayorfabrics_:

"My only prayer for her is that She gets well soon. This is pure Ment."

richy_cynthy:

"It’s irritating to watch."

tioluwanimi_._:

"This is very yamayama."

_vanesse__:

"All that hassle for no reason, misdirection of energy."

omid_artistry:

"I'm a nail technician, but then this is too much the charms and everything will on it... Ahnahn."

reostitches:

"So tacky! ‍♀️"

darasimi___ee:

"Are you people mad!!"

mazi_chocolate:

"What is happening normal acrylics we dey manage, e reach your turn you add stuffed animals"

adeyshewa:

"Even Cardi B no do reach this one,Wetin be this."

nellymesik:

"Very crass."

