Crazy Trends: Lady Goes Viral For Rocking Extralong Nails, Internet Users Amused
- A video of a woman sporting extra long nails believe to be naturally grown, has gone viral online
- In the video, the woman is seen standing while holding the strap of her handbag through her long nails
- Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
Just when it seems like things couldn't get crazier, a video of a lady sporting some interesting nails pops up online.
In the video shared by @mufasatundeednut, the lady is seen standing, holding her handbag through the coily long talons.
Check out the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Mixed reactions trails video of lady with long nails
nonykingzmusic:
"I been think say she dey hold stock fish for hand oo( okporoko) "
the_comfort_adeeko:
"Ladies be wilding what in God's name is this???"
olanike_gold:
"Na juju she Dey use am do u can’t tell me otherwise."
apaego1:
"Na wa ! Which kind Harry Potter nails be this nah?"
meetmia1:
"God knows I won’t do manicure for this hand even if them pay me huge amounts "
royalty_deby:
"Abeg what is this . This isn’t fashion again ooo."
chrisdrazor:
"It's her nail. She can do whatever she wants with it."
stanley_nweze:
"Just be Like witch hand."
trippykel_:
"Looks stressful "
l.tobiloba:
"They need to check her mental well-being, no normal human can do this."
nellyb72:
"She won break Guinness book of record"
Video of Mercy Johnson rocking blond wig leaves fans with mixed feelings: "It's not giving o"
Mercy Johnson's new Instagram post has left some fashion lovers scratching their heads in mixed feelings.
The popular Nollywood actress recently shared a video in which she sported a waist-length wig that left her children fascinated.
In the caption, the actress explained that the platinum blond wig was sent to her for a character mimic advert.
Criticism trails video of little girl with fake eyelashes and nails: "When a child gives birth to a child"
For many parents of today’s era, there’s nothing as ‘too young to slay’ and this is an ideology that is reflected in the fashion choices - or lack of - they make for their children.
A video currently making the waves on Instagram shows a little girl of not more than three years of age sporting a rather mature look.
Attached to her eyelashes are artificial extensions and as she moves her hands, two sets of manicured hands appear, nails painted in red and blue.
Source: Legit.ng