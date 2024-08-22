Tiwa Savage Caresses Banana in Video, People Go Wild in Their Thoughts: “And I Saw Her Tape Today O”
- Nigerian international star Tiwa Savage spurred reactions online following her participation in an in-house game
- The Afrobeats diva was blindfolded and asked to pick and identify different items in a woven box
- After her first pick, which was a bucket hat, the musician landed on a banana, and the manner she held it piqued the interest of many online
Nigerian songstress Tiwatope Omolara Savage, aka Tiwa Savage, recently engaged in an in-house game that has got many talking.
In a video sighted by Legit.ng and shared by Tooxclusive, the Afrobeats diva was involved in a game requiring her to be blindfolded.
Tiwa Savage was instructed to dip her hands into a box, pick an item and identify what it was with her eyes shut.
The musician was scared at the beginning, but she went on to play the game. Her first pick was a bucket hat which she described accurately.
The second time she picked from the box was a ripe banana. The Water and Garri crooner’s hand movements around the fruit grabbed the attention of many. She humorously noted that the tropical fruit was small, adding to the playful atmosphere.
Watch the video below:
Tiwa Savage spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
chidi_christianpip:
"And i watched her sex tape today."
b_tifeh__:
"Did you guys hear what she said at the end."
borlahgee_05:
"Imagination wan wound me ."
king_kelv11:
"That guy should stop this immediately! I don't play with my baby."
rawclas:
"Hahaha okpu nna bu enyi .. it is what it is."
big_projet:
"Mama said be GENTLE 🥹🥹🥹🥹and she Giggled."
king_coko_:
"Dq guy dey use him prickk romance my sugar mummy backpack."
Tiwa Savage rocks trendy outfits
Legit.ng earlier reported that there is no gainsaying that Tiwa is a fashionista who loves to explore different trendy styles.
She took her desire to be stylish to another level by combining different outfits for her latest photoshoot session.
The mother of one knows how to blend colours and she did not disappoint this time as her colleagues and fans hailed her.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.