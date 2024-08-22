Nigerian international star Tiwa Savage spurred reactions online following her participation in an in-house game

The Afrobeats diva was blindfolded and asked to pick and identify different items in a woven box

After her first pick, which was a bucket hat, the musician landed on a banana, and the manner she held it piqued the interest of many online

Nigerian songstress Tiwatope Omolara Savage, aka Tiwa Savage, recently engaged in an in-house game that has got many talking.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng and shared by Tooxclusive, the Afrobeats diva was involved in a game requiring her to be blindfolded.

Tiwa Savage was instructed to dip her hands into a box, pick an item and identify what it was with her eyes shut.

The musician was scared at the beginning, but she went on to play the game. Her first pick was a bucket hat which she described accurately.

The second time she picked from the box was a ripe banana. The Water and Garri crooner’s hand movements around the fruit grabbed the attention of many. She humorously noted that the tropical fruit was small, adding to the playful atmosphere.

Watch the video below:

Tiwa Savage spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chidi_christianpip:

"And i watched her sex tape today."

b_tifeh__:

"Did you guys hear what she said at the end."

borlahgee_05:

"Imagination wan wound me ."

king_kelv11:

"That guy should stop this immediately! I don't play with my baby."

rawclas:

"Hahaha okpu nna bu enyi .. it is what it is."

big_projet:

"Mama said be GENTLE 🥹🥹🥹🥹and she Giggled."

king_coko_:

"Dq guy dey use him prickk romance my sugar mummy backpack."

